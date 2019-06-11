Martedì 11 Giugno 2019 | 16:01

Florence

Show at Pitti celebrates 30 years of menswear

'Short Story of Men's Fashion' at Florence Museum of Costume

Show at Pitti celebrates 30 years of menswear

Florence, June 11 - The Florence Museum of Costume and Fashion is hosting an exhibition celebrating 30 years of menswear, titled "Short Story of Men's Fashion", sponsored by the Pitti Discovery Foundation in collaboration with the Uffizi Galleries. Running June 12 to September 29, the exhibition includes 500 garments from 1989 to today and looks at fashion in particular through the lens of the Pitti Uomo trade show. The exhibition is curated by fashion historian Olivier Saillard, and it tells of the history and evolution of menswear by crossing Made in Italy with various guest designers who have participated in Pitti Uomo through the years. "Many of the men, but also women, who have made men's fashion a creative subject have passed through Florence," Saillard said. "Hand in hand with the city of Florence and its prestigious places, creators were able to imagine the craziest runway shows in service to their collections," he said. The exhibition is dedicated to the memory of Marco Rivetti, who was president of Pitti Uomo from 1987 to 1995, and includes about 110 labels. Of the fashion houses on display, 79 donated garments, 32 loaned garments, and the Pitti Discovery Foundation purchased garments from 11 labels for 307,756 euros, including vintage garments by Burberry, Christian Dior, Hussein Chalayan, Martin Margiela and Puma. The garments are on display in a set that recalls a giant book: page after page, in each room, the various currents of men's fashion are shown in a dialogue between historic collections, Made in Italy companies, and new talents. In one example, a look by Giorgio Armani from Fall-Winter 2012 is placed alongside a shirt and pullover by Vivienne Westwood from Spring-Summer 1991 and a Romeo Gigli suit from 1989. Andrea Cavicchi, president of the Pitti Discovery Foundation, said this collection of men's fashion is "the first of its kind in Italy". "It was put together thanks to the generosity of companies and stylists, Italian and foreign, who starred in special events at Pitti Uomo from 1989 to 2019," Cavicchi said. The show mixes street wear with vintage archive garments, in a combination of old and new that celebrates men's fashion.

