Italian researchers debunk homeopathy study

Rome, June 11 - Italian researchers have debunked a study that allegedly showed the effectiveness of homeopathy in controlling pain, leading to the withdrawal of the study from a top scientific journal. The Italian team demonstrated that the study was based on bogus data. The study was published in Scientific Reports in September 2018. It gained headlines in Italy and abroad. The Italian researchers included biochemist Andrea Benelli of Rome's Sapienza University, pharmacologist Silvio Garattini, and biologist Enrico Bucci of Temple University. It is not the first time that Italian scientists have debunked studies purporting to show the effectiveness of homeopathy.