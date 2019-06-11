Monthly household spending flat at 2,571 euros in 2018

Rome, June 11 - The average monthly expenditure of Italian families was 2,571 euros in 2018, a rise of just 0.3% with respect to 2017, according to an ISTAT estimate released on Tuesday. Household spending had increased 1.6% in 2017 with respect to the previous year. The national statistics agency said that, while nominal spending was basically flat in 2018, expenditure in real terms dropped by 0.9% as inflation was 1.2% last year.