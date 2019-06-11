Martedì 11 Giugno 2019 | 14:18

Rome
Govt scraping Whirlpool incentives over plant closure

Catania
Probe into Falcone, Borsellino insults on RAI show

Rome
I don't think EU will 'go all the way' says Di Maio

Milan
Couple killed in highway collision, baby survives

Taranto
Fireman killed fighting blaze near Taranto

Rome
Salvini, Di Maio seal truce amid tension with Conte over EU

Rome
Soccer: Fonseca appointed new Roma coach (2)

Perugia
Amanda Knox to return to Italy Thursday

Grosseto
30 veal calves killed in road accident

Rome
2nd heat wave to hit Italy Friday

Udine
Austrian tourists cited for street sex at beach resort

Bari e Lecce in ritiro in TrentinoE se si organizzasse un'amichevole?

FoggiaNel foggiano
Cerignola: auto in fiamme, Vigili del Fuoco trovano un cadavere all'interno

BariL'operazione
Bari, bancarotta: GdF sequestra beni a 14 persone, nei guai la famiglia De Gennaro

PotenzaL'annuncio
Basilicata, si dimette segretario Pd Polese: «Per il bene del partito»

BatL'operazione
Corato, bombole GPL pericolose e non collaudate: GdF sequestra beni per 5 mln e mezzo di euro

MateraNel Materano
Pisticci, cocaina in auto, marijuana in casa: arrestato 50enne

TarantoA Torino
Ruba l'auto che aveva preso a noleggio: nei guai un tarantino

LecceIl dibattito
Sicurezza, concerti Mannoia e Il Volo forse non in Piazza Duomo

BrindisiLa vicenda
Abusi sessuali sulle tre nipotine per 10 anni: arrestato nonno 71enne a Fasano

Comunali, a Foggia trionfa Landella: centrodestra avanti in PugliaEletto il nuovo sindaco di Potenza: è Guarente (Lega)

Patti Smith alla scoperta di Taranto: passeggia in acqua e mangia le cozze

Uno squalo di 3 metri si è spiaggiato a Ginosa Marina

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il tesoro di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni

Torre a Mare, depredati mentre fanno il bagno: in "mutande" 10 ragazzi

Catania

Probe into Falcone, Borsellino insults on RAI show

Singers attacked slain mafia-fighting magistrates

Probe into Falcone, Borsellino insults on RAI show

Catania, June 11 - Catania prosecutors have opened a probe after two 'neomelodic' singers insulted late anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino on a RAI state broadcaster show last Wednesday. The postal police have been tasked with obtaining a recording of the 'Realiti' show. The probe is set to look into comments by singers Leonardo Zappalà and Niko Pandetta, a relative of jailed mobster Salvatore Pillera. Zappalà, a 19-year-old whose stage name is Scarface, said the two mafia-fighting heroes, assassinated in 1992, "knew the consequences of what they were doing". RAI has opened an internal probe into the incident too.

