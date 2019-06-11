Probe into Falcone, Borsellino insults on RAI show

Catania, June 11 - Catania prosecutors have opened a probe after two 'neomelodic' singers insulted late anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino on a RAI state broadcaster show last Wednesday. The postal police have been tasked with obtaining a recording of the 'Realiti' show. The probe is set to look into comments by singers Leonardo Zappalà and Niko Pandetta, a relative of jailed mobster Salvatore Pillera. Zappalà, a 19-year-old whose stage name is Scarface, said the two mafia-fighting heroes, assassinated in 1992, "knew the consequences of what they were doing". RAI has opened an internal probe into the incident too.