I don't think EU will 'go all the way' says Di Maio

Rome, June 11 - Deputy Premier and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that he thinks it is unlikely that the European Commission will press for the opening of an infringement procedure against Italy. The Commission said last week that an infringement procedure would be justified for Italy's failure to comply with the debt rule, while stressing that the proceedings have been opened yet and it is open to talks. "I can't predict the future, but I don't think they will go all the way," Di Maio, who is also labour and industry minister, told RTL radio. "I don't think the objective is to go against the European Union, it is to lower taxes and improve the condition of the Italian people. "Dialogue with the EU is needed to achieve that goal, but so are firm positions".