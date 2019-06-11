Martedì 11 Giugno 2019 | 12:29

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
I don't think EU will 'go all the way' says Di Maio

I don't think EU will 'go all the way' says Di Maio

 
Milan
Couple killed in highway collision, baby survives

Couple killed in highway collision, baby survives

 
Taranto
Fireman killed fighting blaze near Taranto

Fireman killed fighting blaze near Taranto

 
Rome
Salvini, Di Maio seal truce amid tension with Conte over EU

Salvini, Di Maio seal truce amid tension with Conte over EU

 
Rome
Soccer: Fonseca appointed new Roma coach (2)

Soccer: Fonseca appointed new Roma coach (2)

 
Perugia
Amanda Knox to return to Italy Thursday

Amanda Knox to return to Italy Thursday

 
Grosseto
30 veal calves killed in road accident

30 veal calves killed in road accident

 
Rome
2nd heat wave to hit Italy Friday

2nd heat wave to hit Italy Friday

 
Udine
Austrian tourists cited for street sex at beach resort

Austrian tourists cited for street sex at beach resort

 
Rome
New Italian supercomputer to be called Leonardo

New Italian supercomputer to be called Leonardo

 
Rome
Row over singer insulting Falcone, Borsellino on RAI show

Row over singer insulting Falcone, Borsellino on RAI show

 

Il Biancorosso

LA CURIOSITA'
Bari e Lecce in ritiro in TrentinoE se si organizzasse un'amichevole?

Bari e Lecce in ritiro in Trentino. E se si organizzasse un'amichevole?

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaDivieto di avvicinamento
«Non sai accudire nostro figlio»: 25enne picchia ex compagna di nuovo incinta

«Non sai accudire nostro figlio»: 25enne picchia ex compagna di nuovo incinta

 
BatL'operazione
Corato, bombole GPL pericolose e non collaudate: GdF sequestra beni per 5 mln e mezzo di euro

Corato, bombole GPL pericolose: GdF sequestra 5 mln e mezzo di euro di beni

 
BariL'operazione
Altamura, italiani e albanesi rifornivano di droga il paese: 2 arresti

Altamura, italiani e albanesi rifornivano di droga il paese: 2 arresti

 
PotenzaLe indagini
Macchie nel lago di Pertusillo: è inquinamento?

Macchie nel lago di Pertusillo: è inquinamento?

 
MateraNel Materano
Pisticci, cocaina in auto, marijuana in casa: arrestato 50enne

Pisticci, cocaina in auto, marijuana in casa: arrestato 50enne

 
TarantoA Torino
Ruba l'auto che aveva preso a noleggio: nei guai un tarantino

Ruba l'auto che aveva preso a noleggio: nei guai un tarantino

 
LecceIl dibattito
Sicurezza, concerti Mannoia e Il Volo forse non in Piazza Duomo

Sicurezza, concerti Mannoia e Il Volo forse non in Piazza Duomo

 
BrindisiLa vicenda
Abusi sessuali sulle tre nipotine per 10 anni: arrestato nonno 71enne a Fasano

Abusi sessuali sulle tre nipotine per 10 anni: arrestato nonno 71enne a Fasano

 

i più letti

Comunali, a Foggia trionfa Landella: centrodestra avanti in PugliaEletto il nuovo sindaco di Potenza: è Guarente (Lega)

Ballottaggi, a Foggia si conferma Landella, Potenza va al leghista Guarente FOTO

Patti Smith alla scoperta di Taranto: passeggia in acqua e mangia le cozze

Patti Smith alla scoperta di Taranto: passeggia in acqua e mangia le cozze

Uno squalo di 3 metri si è spiaggiato a Ginosa Marina

Squalo di 3 metri si è spiaggiato a Ginosa Marina

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il tesoro di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore

Torre a Mare, depredati mentre fanno il bagno: in "mutande" 10 ragazzi

Torre a Mare, depredati mentre fanno il bagno: in «mutande» 10 ragazzi

Rome

I don't think EU will 'go all the way' says Di Maio

Deputy premier comments in possible EU infringement procedure

I don't think EU will 'go all the way' says Di Maio

Rome, June 11 - Deputy Premier and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that he thinks it is unlikely that the European Commission will press for the opening of an infringement procedure against Italy. The Commission said last week that an infringement procedure would be justified for Italy's failure to comply with the debt rule, while stressing that the proceedings have been opened yet and it is open to talks. "I can't predict the future, but I don't think they will go all the way," Di Maio, who is also labour and industry minister, told RTL radio. "I don't think the objective is to go against the European Union, it is to lower taxes and improve the condition of the Italian people. "Dialogue with the EU is needed to achieve that goal, but so are firm positions".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati