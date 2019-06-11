Couple killed in highway collision, baby survives

I don't think EU will 'go all the way' says Di Maio
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
«Non sai accudire nostro figlio»: 25enne picchia ex compagna di nuovo incinta
i più letti
Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore
Milan
11 Giugno 2019
Milan, June 11 - A man and woman died late on Monday when their car collided with a truck on the A21 highway but the couple's six-month-old baby survived, sources aid Tuesday. The child was taken to Milan's Niguarda hospital although he has not suffered serious injuries, the sources said. The parents were both aged 24.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su