Martedì 11 Giugno 2019 | 12:30

Taranto

Fireman killed fighting blaze near Taranto

Salvini pays tribute

Fireman killed fighting blaze near Taranto

Taranto, June 11 - A 54-year-old fireman was killed overnight while fighting a blaze at a farm in the southern province of Taranto. The fireman was killed after being hit by part of the structure of a parked truck that gave way as he was trying to extinguish the flames that had gripped the vehicle, sources said. "(I say) a prayer for Antonio, the firefighter killed in the province of Taranto, and (send) an embrace to his colleagues and his family," said Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. "He lost his life while in service, confirming that being a firefighter is not just a job, it is a mission. "It strengthens my commitment to an extraordinary recruitment plan, with the aim of giving equal status to firefighters to that of other security services".

