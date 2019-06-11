Soccer: Fonseca appointed new Roma coach (2)

Rome, June 11 - AS Roma said Tuesday that Paulo Fonseca will be their new coach. The 46-year-old Portuguese has signed a two-year contract with an option for an additional season. Fonseca replaces Claudio Ranieri, who led Roma until the end of last season after Eusebio Di Francesco was sacked in March. "I am very pleased to be appointed the head coach of AS Roma," said Fonseca in statement on Roma's website. "I want to thank the club's management for the opportunity they have given me. I am excited and motivated by the task ahead of us. "I cannot wait to move to Rome, meet our fans and get started. Together, I believe we can create something special." Fonseca joins from Rome Shakhtar Donetsk, whom he led the league and cup double in all of his three seasons with the Ukrainian club.