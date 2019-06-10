Amanda Knox to return to Italy Thursday

Perugia, June 10 - Amanda Knox, the former US exchange student convicted then acquitted of murdering British flatmate Meredith Kercher in Perugia, is to return to Italy on Thursday, ANSA has learned. Knox will visit Milan before travelling to Modena where she will take part in an event at the Criminal Justice Festival, sources said. She will be accompanied by her mother Edda Mellas and her boyfriend Christopher. She is not expected to return to Perugia.