Lunedì 10 Giugno 2019 | 21:18

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Perugia
Amanda Knox to return to Italy Thursday

Amanda Knox to return to Italy Thursday

 
Grosseto
30 veal calves killed in road accident

30 veal calves killed in road accident

 
Rome
2nd heat wave to hit Italy Friday

2nd heat wave to hit Italy Friday

 
Udine
Austrian tourists cited for street sex at beach resort

Austrian tourists cited for street sex at beach resort

 
Rome
New Italian supercomputer to be called Leonardo

New Italian supercomputer to be called Leonardo

 
Rome
Row over singer insulting Falcone, Borsellino on RAI show

Row over singer insulting Falcone, Borsellino on RAI show

 
Rome
Save Rome move mooted in growth decree

Save Rome move mooted in growth decree

 
TEHERAN
Iran: centrifughe nella centrale di Fordow salite a 1.044

Iran: centrifughe nella centrale di Fordow salite a 1.044

 
Rome
Child badly hurt in explosion near Rome

Child badly hurt in explosion near Rome

 
Soccer: Lega Serie A agst UEFA cup reform

Soccer: Lega Serie A agst UEFA cup reform

 
Rome
New Italian supercomputer to be called Leonardo

New Italian supercomputer to be called Leonardo

 

Il Biancorosso

LA CURIOSITA'
Bari e Lecce in ritiro in TrentinoE se si organizzasse un'amichevole?

Bari e Lecce in ritiro in Trentino. E se si organizzasse un'amichevole?

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariPer proteggere il nido
Bari, uova di fratino a Torre Quetta: transennata la spiaggia

Bari, uova di fratino a Torre Quetta: transennata la spiaggia

 
NewsweekLa curiosità
Chef Alessandro Borghese è a Peschici per girare «4 ristoranti»

Chef Alessandro Borghese è a Peschici per girare «4 ristoranti»

 
LecceLa lettera minatoria
Lettera di minaccia al sindaco di Melpignano: «Sei un ladro e un uomo di m..»

Melpignano, minacce al sindaco: «Sei un ladro e un uomo di m..»

 
TarantoI controlli
Taranto, nasconde due pistole in casa: arrestata 30enne

Taranto, nasconde due pistole in casa: arrestata 30enne

 
BrindisiNel brindisino
Ostuni, da docente di latino e greco a sacerdote: la storia

Ostuni, da docente di latino e greco a sacerdote: la storia

 
BatCibo e cinema
Ciak Sophia Loren a Trani festeggiato con una pizza speciale

Ciak Sophia Loren a Trani festeggiato con una pizza speciale

 
PotenzaI festeggiamenti
Potenza passa al leghista Guarente: «Prima gli ultimi»

Potenza passa al leghista Guarente: «Prima gli ultimi»

 
MateraL'evento
Matera, per 3 giorni oltre 2mila chirurghi a congresso

Matera, per 3 giorni oltre 2mila chirurghi a congresso

 

i più letti

Uno squalo di 3 metri si è spiaggiato a Ginosa Marina

Squalo di 3 metri si è spiaggiato a Ginosa Marina

Torre a Mare, depredati mentre fanno il bagno: in "mutande" 10 ragazzi

Torre a Mare, depredati mentre fanno il bagno: in «mutande» 10 ragazzi

Gravina, ammazzato perche denunciò abusi: preso killer dopo 5 anni

Gravina, ammazzato perche denunciò abusi: preso killer dopo 5 anni

Patti Smith alla scoperta di Taranto: passeggia in acqua e mangia le cozze

Patti Smith alla scoperta di Taranto: passeggia in acqua e mangia le cozze

Castellaneta M., fanno saltare bancomat: presi due baresi

Castellaneta M., fanno saltare bancomat: presi due baresi

Rome

New Italian supercomputer to be called Leonardo

Will give impetus to all research - Bussetti

New Italian supercomputer to be called Leonardo

Rome, June 10 - A 'supercomputer of the future' which Italy has been chosen to host will be called Leonardo after the Renaissance genius, the 500th anniversary of whose death is being marked this year, the education and research ministry said Monday. It has been chosen by the European Committee on High-Performance Calculus (EuroHPC), Minister Marco Bussetti said. The supercomputer will be able to carry out an extraordinary number of operations per second, he said. The location of the new supercomputer will be in Bologna. "The assignation is a cause for pride on the part of our country," said Bussetti. "It's a strategic initiative and will be an engine for growth and innovation". "The new computer will lend impetus to all areas of research," he said. The 120-million-euro computer will be built at the Tecnopolo science park in the Emilian capital. It is expected to be ready in 2020.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati