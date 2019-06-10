2nd heat wave to hit Italy Friday

Amanda Knox to return to Italy Thursday
Rome
10 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 10 - A second heat wave will hit Italy Friday after the sticky 'afa' affecting central and southern parts this week, forecasters said Monday. The centre will see very high humidity levels and a dusting of Saharan sand, they said. The north will continue to be cooler and may see some more thunderstorms.
