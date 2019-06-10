Row over singer insulting Falcone, Borsellino on RAI show

Rome, June 10 - A row has erupted over a Sicilian 'neomelodic' singer insulting late anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino on a RAI state broadcaster show last Wednesday. Leonardo Zappalà, 19, whose stage name is Scarface, said the two mafia-fighting heroes, assassinated in 1992, "knew the consequences of what they were doing". RAI has opened an internal probe into the incident on the 'Realiti' show. Show host Enrico Lucci said "it was just a confused boy in the studio, not (late Cosa Nostra boss of bosses Totò) Riina".