Child badly hurt in explosion near Rome

Rome, June 10 - A child has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an explosion on Monday at a building housing the town hall and a school in the town of Rocca di Papa, near Rome, in which two other children and an adult were also hurt, sources said. Mayor Emanuele Crestini was among a total of nine people hurt, sources said. Crestini has extensive burns to the face and arms, they said. A five-year-old girl suffered a head injury. The explosion, which is believed to have been caused by a gas leak after workers inadvertently chopped through a gas main, caused part of the facade of the three-storey building to collapse. The children were in an adjacent school. They were hit by flying class and masonry, sources said. Residents in homes near to the scene, which is close to the local town hall, have been evacuated and the area has been sealed off, the sources said. Prosecutors said they had opened a probe into 'culpable disaster' and culpable GBH, against person or persons unknown.