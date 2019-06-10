Soccer: Lega Serie A agst UEFA cup reform

(ANSA) - Milan, June 10 - The Lega Serie A on Monday joined the other four top European leagues - Premier League, Liga, Bundesliga and Lique 1 - in voicing opposition to UEFA's proposed reforms to its cup competitions. The decision was voted by most clubs apart form four abstentions - Inter Milan, Roma, AC Milan and Fiorentina - and one club in favour of the reform, Juventus.