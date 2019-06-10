Lunedì 10 Giugno 2019 | 17:59

Rome
2nd heat wave to hit Italy Friday

 
Rome
Child badly hurt in explosion near Rome

 
Cell phone applications such a
New dating app for the disabled

 
Rome
Grasshoppers, bees, bugs hit Italy amid heat wave

 
Rome
Appointments shd be balanced Conte tells Weber

 
Vatican City
State shdn't impose thinking on gender - Vatican

 
Rome
Child badly hurt in explosion near Rome

 
Brazil is a major internationa
Sao Paulo fair promotes Parapan American Games sports

 
Rome
Child badly hurt in explosion near Rome

 
Agrigento
Agrigento prosecutor gets bullet in the post

 
Milan
Security guard shoots partner's son, 13

 

BariPer proteggere il nido
Bari, uova di fratino a Torre Quetta: transennata la spiaggia

 
NewsweekLa curiosità
Chef Alessandro Borghese è a Peschici per girare «4 ristoranti»

 
LecceLa lettera minatoria
Melpignano, minacce al sindaco: «Sei un ladro e un uomo di m..»

 
TarantoI controlli
Taranto, nasconde due pistole in casa: arrestata 30enne

 
BrindisiNel brindisino
Ostuni, da docente di latino e greco a sacerdote: la storia

 
BatCibo e cinema
Ciak Sophia Loren a Trani festeggiato con una pizza speciale

 
PotenzaI festeggiamenti
Potenza passa al leghista Guarente: «Prima gli ultimi»

 
MateraL'evento
Matera, per 3 giorni oltre 2mila chirurghi a congresso

 

Squalo di 3 metri si è spiaggiato a Ginosa Marina

Torre a Mare, depredati mentre fanno il bagno: in «mutande» 10 ragazzi

Gravina, ammazzato perche denunciò abusi: preso killer dopo 5 anni

Patti Smith alla scoperta di Taranto: passeggia in acqua e mangia le cozze

Castellaneta M., fanno saltare bancomat: presi due baresi

Cell phone applications such as Tinder have had great success by facilitating relationships and romantic encounters, but they have not managed to overcome some obstacles, especially regarding people with physical disabilities. Often users take flight when they realise that a potential partner has some form of special need. So Ricardo Alonso Jorge created an app, Devotee, a sort of special Tinder, to meet the demands of people with disabilities. "The idea stemmed from my separation, because I suffer a physical disability," Jorge told ANSA in an interview. "I wanted to use a dating app for the disabled but there wasn't one, so I decided to create it". The app is also designed for the so-called "devotees", a term describing people who are attracted to individuals with physical disabilities. Shortly after being released, the app has 972 men and 522 women as registered users. "These users have already given 100,002 'likes' and generated 2,369 'matches' using the app," said Devotee's creator and CEO, on the basis of data from June 6. The project, which has been in a test phase since May 2018, will have a 2.0 version next week, with several modifications to boost the user experience. "It's an application that will keep growing," its creator said. TECHNOLOGY. The updated version of Devotee will be released the same week that the International Fair of Technologies for Rehabilitation, Inclusion and Accessibility, Reatech, takes place at the Sao Paulo Expo, June 13-16. The event, which is organized by Cipa Fiera Milano, will bring together 300 exhibitors from various sectors, ranging from recruitment agencies to companies that produce vehicles for the disabled, and the aim is to boost the integration of people with disabilities in society.

