Appointments shd be balanced Conte tells Weber
Rome
10 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 10 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Monday told Manfred Weber, the European People's Party (EPP) candidate to be next president of the European Commission, that the next round of European appointments should be "balanced". A statement from the premier's office said that Conte "confirmed that he will work to ensure that the procedures for the European appointments permit a balanced solution on the basis of a combination of various criteria, starting with the geographical one".
