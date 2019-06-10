State shdn't impose thinking on gender - Vatican

Vatican City, June 10 - A democratic State cannot impose a single current of thinking on gender, the Vatican said in a statement on Monday. Families' freedom on sex education in schools should be guaranteed, it said. "Education on affection need adequate and measured language," it said. A "culture of dialogue" must foster "the legitimate aspiration of Catholic schools to maintain their own vision of human sexuality as a function of the freedom of families," it said. The Vatican's Congregation for Catholic Education added: "within the framework of research on gender, there emerge some possible meeting points to grow mutual understanding. "Not rarely, in fact, educational projects have the appreciable need of fighting against all expressions of unfair discrimination." The document underscored the importance, in this sphere, of respecting women and combating bullying.