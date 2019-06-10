Child badly hurt in explosion near Rome

Rome, June 10 - A child has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an explosion on Monday at a building in the town of Rocca di Papa, near Rome, in which two other children and an adult were also hurt, sources said. Mayor Emanuele Crestini was among a total of nine people hurt, sources said. The explosion, which may have been caused by a gas leak, caused part of the facade of the three-storey building to collapse. The children were in an adjacent school. They were hit by flying class and masonry, sources said. Residents in homes near to the scene, which is close to the local town hall, have been evacuated and the area has been sealed off, the sources said.