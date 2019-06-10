Not interested in form but result -Salvini on minibots

Milan, June 10 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said on his League party's proposed 'minibots' to repay government debts to firms that "I'm not interested in the form, but the result". "I'm interested in the result, the instrument does not count," said the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader. "I care about the substance, not the form," he said. "We are ready to take on board suggestions. I'm interested in the goal". Both Premier Giuseppe Conte and Economy Minister Giovanni Tria have ruled out using the new proposed minibots, which European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi has said would be illegal. But Salvini said "we have proposed an idea that is in the government contract and has been unanimously approved by the parliamentary budget committee. "If there are other ideas I am happy. I say that to the nay sayers who are outside and inside". The Italian business community has also come out against the minibots while some observers have claimed they might presage an Italexit.