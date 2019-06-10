Italy can pay debts and cut taxes - Salvini

(see related story on Conte) Milan, June 10 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday that he does not think respecting the government's pledge to cut taxes and respecting the commitment with the EU to reduce the public debt are mutually exclusive. "We don't need to ask for money from the Germans, the Spaniards, or the Luxembourgers for money," the League leader told a press conference in Milan. "We want to use the money of the Italian people". Salvini added that he was fine with the proposal of fellow Deputy Premier and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio to introduce a minimum wage, as long as the tax cuts come first.