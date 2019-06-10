Security guard shoots partner's son, 13

Milan, June 10 - An allegedly drunk security guard shot his partner's 13-year-old son in the arm and injured him slightly after a row in Milan Sunday night, police said Monday. The boy was trying to protect his mother in an umpteenth episode of domestic violence, they said. The man was arrested on charges of attempted murder. The boy was hit in the right biceps, medical sources said. He is sitting up in hospital, alert and not in serious condition, they said. Doctors said his injury would heal in about 60 days. The man briefly aimed his handgun at police before being arrested.