Vatican City
Pope laments ports being open to arms, closed to people

Pope laments ports being open to arms, closed to people

 
Rome
Child badly hurt in explosion near Rome

Child badly hurt in explosion near Rome

 
Rome
Woman killed at home in Cisterna di Latina

Woman killed at home in Cisterna di Latina

 
Rome
Industrial production down 0.7% in April

Industrial production down 0.7% in April

 
Rome
Conte warns against taking on the European Commission

Conte warns against taking on the European Commission

 
Rome
F1: Vettel says 'absurd decision' denied him Canada win

F1: Vettel says 'absurd decision' denied him Canada win

 
Rome
Soccer: Italy stay perfect in Euro 2020 qualifying

Soccer: Italy stay perfect in Euro 2020 qualifying

 
Rome
Soccer: Italy make winning start at Women's World Cup

Soccer: Italy make winning start at Women's World Cup

 
Rome
Di Maio expects OK to minimum wage at govt meeting

Di Maio expects OK to minimum wage at govt meeting

 
Vercelli
Cops dive into canal to save man after crash

Cops dive into canal to save man after crash

 
Ancona
Woman, dog found dead in gully

Woman, dog found dead in gully

 

LA CURIOSITA'
Bari e Lecce in ritiro in TrentinoE se si organizzasse un'amichevole?

Bari e Lecce in ritiro in Trentino. E se si organizzasse un'amichevole?

 

BariLa nomina
Bari, cambio al vertice della Polfer: Emma Ivagnes è il nuovo dirigente

Bari, cambio al vertice della Polfer: Emma Ivagnes è il nuovo dirigente

 
HomeIl caso
Mafia, strage di San Marco in Lamis: rinviato processo a presunto basista

Mafia, strage di San Marco in Lamis: rinviato processo a presunto basista

 
TarantoI controlli
Taranto, nasconde due pistole in casa: arrestata 30enne

Taranto, nasconde due pistole in casa: arrestata 30enne

 
BrindisiNel brindisino
Ostuni, da docente di latino e greco a sacerdote: la storia

Ostuni, da docente di latino e greco a sacerdote: la storia

 
LecceL'allarme
Salento, spiagge piene, ma le postazioni 118 sono a rischio

Salento, spiagge piene, ma le postazioni 118 sono a rischio

 
BatCibo e cinema
Ciak Sophia Loren a Trani festeggiato con una pizza speciale

Ciak Sophia Loren a Trani festeggiato con una pizza speciale

 
PotenzaI festeggiamenti
Potenza passa al leghista Guarente: «Prima gli ultimi»

Potenza passa al leghista Guarente: «Prima gli ultimi»

 
MateraL'evento
Matera, per 3 giorni oltre 2mila chirurghi a congresso

Matera, per 3 giorni oltre 2mila chirurghi a congresso

 

Uno squalo di 3 metri si è spiaggiato a Ginosa Marina

Squalo di 3 metri si è spiaggiato a Ginosa Marina

Torre a Mare, depredati mentre fanno il bagno: in "mutande" 10 ragazzi

Torre a Mare, depredati mentre fanno il bagno: in «mutande» 10 ragazzi

Gravina, ammazzato perche denunciò abusi: preso killer dopo 5 anni

Gravina, ammazzato perche denunciò abusi: preso killer dopo 5 anni

Patti Smith alla scoperta di Taranto: passeggia in acqua e mangia le cozze

Patti Smith alla scoperta di Taranto: passeggia in acqua e mangia le cozze

Castellaneta M., fanno saltare bancomat: presi due baresi

Castellaneta M., fanno saltare bancomat: presi due baresi

Vatican City

Pope laments ports being open to arms, closed to people

Salvini says govt policy is saving lives

Pope laments ports being open to arms, closed to people

Vatican City, June 10 - Pope Francis on Monday bemoaned ports being opened to weapons, but frequently closed to asylum seekers who are rescued at sea. "We hear the plea of persons in flight, crowded on boats in search of hope, not knowing which ports will welcome them, in a Europe that opens its ports to ships that will load sophisticated and costly weapons capable of producing forms of destruction that do not spare even children," the pope told participants in the Assembly of the 'Reunion of Aid Agencies for the Oriental Churches' (R.O.A.C.O.). "I often think about the wrath that God will unleash against the officials of countries that talk of peace and sell weapons to wage war with. This hypocrisy is a sin". Italian Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, meanwhile, defending his policy of closing Italy's ports to NGO-run migrant-rescue ships. When asked during a press conference in Milan about the pope's call for lives to be saved, the League leader replied "that is what we are doing today". Salvini argued that deaths had fallen sharply as the government's policy was discouraging asylum seekers from attempting the crossing from North Africa.

