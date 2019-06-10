Woman killed at home in Cisterna di Latina

Rome, June 10 - A 35-year-old woman was killed early on Monday at her home in Cisterna di Latina, which is near the central city of Latina, sources said. The woman's 10-year-old daughter may have witnessed the homicide, the sources said. The victim's husband is being questioned by Carabinieri police, according to the sources. The daughter is said to have raised the alarm, calling a relative to say that "something has happened to mamma". The woman seems to have been killed with a blow to the head. The homicide occurred at the end of a violent row early in the day, with the shouts being heard by neighbours, according to an initial reconstruction. The couple were said to have been in the process of separating, but were still living together.