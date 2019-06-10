Lunedì 10 Giugno 2019 | 14:27

Vatican City
Pope laments ports being open to arms, closed to people

 
Rome
Child badly hurt in explosion near Rome

 
Rome
Woman killed at home in Cisterna di Latina

 
Rome
Industrial production down 0.7% in April

 
Rome
Conte warns against taking on the European Commission

 
Rome
F1: Vettel says 'absurd decision' denied him Canada win

 
Rome
Soccer: Italy stay perfect in Euro 2020 qualifying

 
Rome
Soccer: Italy make winning start at Women's World Cup

 
Rome
Di Maio expects OK to minimum wage at govt meeting

 
Vercelli
Cops dive into canal to save man after crash

 
Ancona
Woman, dog found dead in gully

 

Rome

Car production down 17.1% with respect to last year

Rome, June 10 - Italian industrial production dropped by 0.7% in April with respect to March, ISTAT said on Monday. It was the second consecutive month-on-month fall in output after the increases that the registered at the start of the year. The national statistics agency said industrial production was down 1.5% with respect to April 2018, according to calendar-adjusted data. The Italian car industry performed especially badly in year-on-year terms, with production down 17.1% with respect to April 2018.

