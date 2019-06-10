Industrial production down 0.7% in April

Rome, June 10 - Italian industrial production dropped by 0.7% in April with respect to March, ISTAT said on Monday. It was the second consecutive month-on-month fall in output after the increases that the registered at the start of the year. The national statistics agency said industrial production was down 1.5% with respect to April 2018, according to calendar-adjusted data. The Italian car industry performed especially badly in year-on-year terms, with production down 17.1% with respect to April 2018.