F1: Vettel says 'absurd decision' denied him Canada win

Rome, June 10 - Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel said he denied victory at Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix by an "absurd" decision by the race stewards. The German four-time world champion crossed the finish line first but was demoted to second place due to a five-second penalty for having forced rival Lewis Hamilton to brake hard when swerving back onto the track after straying onto the grass. As a result Hamilton was bumped up from second place to first. "I think we had a great race and the stewards' decision is too harsh," Vettrel said. "In turn 3, I lost control of my car and I had to run long onto the grass, rejoining at turn 4 ahead of Lewis. "I couldn't see where he was, as I was too busy trying to keep my car on track without crashing and I didn't squeeze him on purpose. "I think given the way things went this weekend and even though our rivals' race pace was very strong, we deserved the win, and I get the impression that lots of the spectators here today at the circuit agree with me".