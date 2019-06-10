Soccer: Italy stay perfect in Euro 2020 qualifying

Rome, June 10 - Italy maintained their perfect start to their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a 3-0 win over Greece in Athens on Saturday. Nicolo Barella, Lorenzo Insigne and Leonardo Bonucci were on target to give the Azzurri nine points from three matches in Group J, three points more than second-placed Finland. "We're starting to improve," said Italy coach Roberto Mancini, who is seeking to turn the national team's fortunes around after their failure to qualify for last year's World Cup. "We did well to control the game like that. "We could have pushed a bit more, we managed the lead too much. We did well not to concede but we can do more."