Di Maio expects OK to minimum wage at govt meeting

Rome, June 10 - Deputy Premier and 5-Star Movement leader (M5S) Luigi Di Maio said Monday that he expects a meeting later in the day with Premier Giuseppe Conte and fellow Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini to lead to an agreement for a minimum wage. Di Maio and League leader and Interior Minister Salvini are trying to get the government back on track after it appeared to be close to collapsing amid intense tension in the runup to last month's European elections and the immediate aftermath. "The meeting will go well if we put citizen's needs back at the centre," said Di Maio, who is also labour and industry minister. He said this should entail answers with regards to a proposal for a minimum wage, as well as an agreement to cut taxes and make sure big tax evaders go to jail. Di Maio also commented on the M5S after a series of disappointing election results. "We are the victims of our own obsession," he said. "We said for years that we must have not an organizational structure, but organization is necessary, because there have to be roles and responsibilities".