Soccer: Italy make winning start at Women's World Cup

Rome, June 10 - Italy made a winning start to their campaign at the Women's World Cup on Sunday by coming from behind to stun Australia 2-1. The hero for Italy was Barbara Bonansea, who scored a double, including the winning goal deep into stoppage time. The Azzurre are in the World Cup finals for the first time in 20 years. Coach Milena Bertolini called on the nation to "fall in love with us" after the win.