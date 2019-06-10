Lunedì 10 Giugno 2019 | 12:32

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
F1: Vettel says 'absurd decision' denied him Canada win

F1: Vettel says 'absurd decision' denied him Canada win

 
Rome
Soccer: Italy stay perfect in Euro 2020 qualifying

Soccer: Italy stay perfect in Euro 2020 qualifying

 
Rome
Soccer: Italy make winning start at Women's World Cup

Soccer: Italy make winning start at Women's World Cup

 
Rome
Di Maio expects OK to minimum wage at govt meeting

Di Maio expects OK to minimum wage at govt meeting

 
Vercelli
Cops dive into canal to save man after crash

Cops dive into canal to save man after crash

 
Ancona
Woman, dog found dead in gully

Woman, dog found dead in gully

 
Rome
'Afa' to hit Italy

'Afa' to hit Italy

 
Venice
ICOMOS OK to Prosecco Hills as UNESCO site (3)

ICOMOS OK to Prosecco Hills as UNESCO site (3)

 
Rome
M5S says PD spread 'fake news' on Molise vote accord

M5S says PD spread 'fake news' on Molise vote accord

 
Milan
Mediaset moves legal HQ to Netherlands

Mediaset moves legal HQ to Netherlands

 
Rome
First corrective budget then dialogue - Dombrovskis

First corrective budget then dialogue - Dombrovskis

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
Bari, il profilo intrigantedel centrocampista Arrigoni

Bari, il profilo intrigante del centrocampista Arrigoni

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantole celebrazioni
Taranto festeggia la Marina Militare: c'è anche la Vespucci, la nave più antica

Taranto festeggia la Marina Militare: c'è anche la Vespucci, la nave più antica

 
BrindisiNel brindisino
Ostuni, da docente di latino e greco a sacerdote: la storia

Ostuni, da docente di latino e greco a sacerdote: la storia

 
LecceL'allarme
Salento, spiagge piene, ma le postazioni 118 sono a rischio

Salento, spiagge piene, ma le postazioni 118 sono a rischio

 
BatCibo e cinema
Ciak Sophia Loren a Trani festeggiato con una pizza speciale

Ciak Sophia Loren a Trani festeggiato con una pizza speciale

 
PotenzaI festeggiamenti
Potenza passa al leghista Guarente: «Prima gli ultimi»

Potenza passa al leghista Guarente: «Prima gli ultimi»

 
FoggiaDopo i ballottaggi
Foggia festeggia sindaco Landella: «Da domani al lavoro con tenacia»

Foggia festeggia sindaco Landella: «Da domani al lavoro con tenacia»

 
BariIl set fotografico
Dopo D&G anche Versace sceglie Bari Vecchia: le modelle tra le orecchiette

Dopo D&G anche Versace sceglie Bari Vecchia: le modelle tra le orecchiette

 
MateraL'evento
Matera, per 3 giorni oltre 2mila chirurghi a congresso

Matera, per 3 giorni oltre 2mila chirurghi a congresso

 

i più letti

Uno squalo di 3 metri si è spiaggiato a Ginosa Marina

Squalo di 3 metri si è spiaggiato a Ginosa Marina

Torre a Mare, depredati mentre fanno il bagno: in "mutande" 10 ragazzi

Torre a Mare, depredati mentre fanno il bagno: in «mutande» 10 ragazzi

Gravina, ammazzato perche denunciò abusi: preso killer dopo 5 anni

Gravina, ammazzato perche denunciò abusi: preso killer dopo 5 anni

Castellaneta M., fanno saltare bancomat: presi due baresi

Castellaneta M., fanno saltare bancomat: presi due baresi

Patti Smith alla scoperta di Taranto: passeggia in acqua e mangia le cozze

Patti Smith alla scoperta di Taranto: passeggia in acqua e mangia le cozze

Rome

Soccer: Italy make winning start at Women's World Cup

'Fall in love with us' says coach after 2-1 win over Australia

Soccer: Italy make winning start at Women's World Cup

Rome, June 10 - Italy made a winning start to their campaign at the Women's World Cup on Sunday by coming from behind to stun Australia 2-1. The hero for Italy was Barbara Bonansea, who scored a double, including the winning goal deep into stoppage time. The Azzurre are in the World Cup finals for the first time in 20 years. Coach Milena Bertolini called on the nation to "fall in love with us" after the win.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati