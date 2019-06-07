'Afa' to hit Italy

Cops dive into canal to save man after crash
Rome
07 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 7 - The sticky and breathless summer heat known as 'afa' will hit the centre and south of Italy at the weekend and last all next week, forecasters said Friday. Temperatures in Sicily and Sardinia will reach 38 degrees, they said.
