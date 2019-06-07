ICOMOS OK to Prosecco Hills as UNESCO site (3)

Venice, June 7 - The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) on Friday recommended that Italy's Prosecco Hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene be listed as Cultural Landscape in UNESCO's world heritage list, ahead of a World Heritage Committee (WHC) meeting in Baku on July 7, ANSA learned. The WHC will decide whether to approve or reject the Italian government's proposal. "It's a dream we've been seeking for ten years," said Veneto Governor Luca Zaia.