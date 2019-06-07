First corrective budget then dialogue - Dombrovskis

Rome, June 2 - European Commission Vice President for the Euro Valdis Dombrovskis told Sky Tg24 Friday that "it is important for Italy to correct the fiscal trajectory, otherwise there will be an (infringement) procedure". He said "we are open to dialogue but first a correction in necessary in this case." Dombrovksis added "the government's strategy on fiscal stimuli to boost the economy, it is not working. "Instead of the awaited fiscal stimulus, the Italian economy has slowed down significantly and now Italy is the country that is growing the slowest in Europe, only 0.1%. He said "the procedure for excessive deficit regards this year and the next year and therefore reflects the decisions of this government, like deciding to raise the budget deficit, this year, which has brought negative consequences on the Italian economy." As for last year, he said, "the government changed in June, so the responsibility is shared".