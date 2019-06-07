Venerdì 07 Giugno 2019 | 19:59

Rome
M5S says PD spread 'fake news' on Molise vote accord

Milan
Mediaset moves legal HQ to Netherlands

Rome
First corrective budget then dialogue - Dombrovskis

Nuoro
Grazano Mesina released after serving term

Como
Teen dies after 'school's out' lake dive

Rome
Soccer: We'll go on says Mancini on Euro 2020

Rome
I'll quit if cuts come says Grillo

Como
Teen critical after 'school's out' lake dive

Nuoro
Grazano Mesina released after serving term

Milan
Woman ref filmed in changing room

Rome
Mattarella hails Navy for saving human lives

Il Qatar vuole comprare il Napoli?Sul tavolo pronti 600 milioni di euro

TarantoPreso dai Cc
Taranto, un chilo di cocaina pura in auto: in cella un 39enne

BariRitrovamento archeologico
Ceglie del Campo, si apre una voragine nel cantiere e spunta antica cisterna

FoggiaTrasporti
Treni, entro il 2023 arriva l'elettrificazione della tratta Foggia-Potenza

BrindisiStalking
Perseguitavano e minacciavano le ex mogli: due arresti nel Brindisino

BatIl ricordo
Don Massimo Serio: La notte che precede gli esami di maturità

LecceLa guardia costiera
Castro, pesca di frodo al largo: sequestrato un quintale di tonno rosso

MateraI festeggiamenti
Matera, inaugurata la nuova caserma dei Vigili del Fuoco

PotenzaLotta alla droga
Lavello, nascondeva in auto 5 kg di hashish: arrestato 48enne

Castellana, auto travolge bicicletta: morto un turista irlandese

Fasano: la prof in carcere in Australia per droga oggi studia da avvocato

Blitz in tutta Italia contro mafia foggiana, decine di arresti dalla Puglia a Milano

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il tesoro di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni

In guerra per la droga: a San Severo clan pronti a uccidere i rivali

Rome

First corrective budget then dialogue - Dombrovskis

Govt strategy to boost economy not working

Rome, June 2 - European Commission Vice President for the Euro Valdis Dombrovskis told Sky Tg24 Friday that "it is important for Italy to correct the fiscal trajectory, otherwise there will be an (infringement) procedure". He said "we are open to dialogue but first a correction in necessary in this case." Dombrovksis added "the government's strategy on fiscal stimuli to boost the economy, it is not working. "Instead of the awaited fiscal stimulus, the Italian economy has slowed down significantly and now Italy is the country that is growing the slowest in Europe, only 0.1%. He said "the procedure for excessive deficit regards this year and the next year and therefore reflects the decisions of this government, like deciding to raise the budget deficit, this year, which has brought negative consequences on the Italian economy." As for last year, he said, "the government changed in June, so the responsibility is shared".

