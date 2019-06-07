Mediaset moves legal HQ to Netherlands

Milan, June 7 - Three-time ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset media group on Friday moved its legal headquarters to the Netherlands, setting up a holding company that also includs a controlling stake in Mediaset Espana. CEO Piersilvio Berlusconi said "there is no delocalisation, all the activities remain in Italy and Spain." He said the Dutch nmove was aimed at ensuring "the stability of share ownership.