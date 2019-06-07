Mediaset moves legal HQ to Netherlands

M5S says PD spread 'fake news' on Molise vote accord
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Ceglie del Campo, si apre una voragine nel cantiere e spunta antica cisterna
i più letti
Blitz in tutta Italia contro mafia foggiana, 50 arresti dalla Puglia a Milano Plauso Salvini: «Lo Stato c'è» VD
Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore
Milan
07 Giugno 2019
Milan, June 7 - Three-time ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset media group on Friday moved its legal headquarters to the Netherlands, setting up a holding company that also includs a controlling stake in Mediaset Espana. CEO Piersilvio Berlusconi said "there is no delocalisation, all the activities remain in Italy and Spain." He said the Dutch nmove was aimed at ensuring "the stability of share ownership.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su