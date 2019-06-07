M5S says PD spread 'fake news' on Molise vote accord

Rome, June 7 - The 5-Star Movement (M5S) said Friday that no talks were underway with the Democratic Party (PD) on a local or national level regarding municipal elections in the region of Molise. Earlier on Friday, news circulated that M5S and PD in Molise had reached an agreement just hours ahead of local elections, in which PD would support the M5S candidate in Campobasso and M5S would support the PD candidate in Termoli. "It's not surprising that the news comes from sources in the Democratic Party; it's fake news like so much else," said a source with M5S. "Citizens are free to choose who to vote for, always and everywhere," the source said.