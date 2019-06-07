Teen dies after 'school's out' lake dive

Como, June 7 - A 15-year-old boy died after diving into Lake Como on Friday while celebrating the end of the school year with a group of friends, sources said. The boy did not come back up after diving into the lake from a jetty in front of Villa Geno. Firefighter scuba divers managed to get him out and he was resuscitated and taken by air ambulance to a Bergamo hospital. Medical sources immediately said he was unlikely to survive.