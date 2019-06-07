Soccer: We'll go on says Mancini on Euro 2020

Rome, June 7 - Italy coach Roberto Mancini said Friday that Italy would go on and qualify for Euro 2020 ahead of Saturday's qualifier against Greece in Athens. "We can't go onto the field to draw or with the fear of losing," he said. "We are the Italian national team, although we are coming off a very difficult time for our soccer. "They will be the two toughest matches but we want to go on our way, playing well and winning. "It's going to be a difficult match, because we're facing a very technical team, with good players, but Italy can't be left out as happened recently". After Greece, Italy play Bosnia at home on Wednesday. Italy is top of its group with two wins out of two.