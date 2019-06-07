I'll quit if cuts come says Grillo

Teen dies after 'school's out' lake dive
Rome
07 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 7 - Health Minister Giulia Grillo said Friday she would quit if fresh cuts were made to the healthcare system. "I won't take part in the umpteenth axing of public health costs", she said. Asked about rumours she might resign, she replied: "On the issue of cuts certainly yes. I can say that with certainty".
