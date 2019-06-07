Mattarella hails Navy for saving human lives

Rome, June 7 - President Sergio Mattarella cited the Italian Navy's efforts to save lives at sea as he met representatives of the force on Friday. "The Navy's work is fundamental," the head of State said. "This effort guarantees the security of our country, its seas and its coast under every profile: security in general, the keeping of peace, the security of the freedom to sail and trade, the security of infrastructure, the saving of human lives - which, with great intensity in recent years, has given prestige to our country".