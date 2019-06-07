Woman ref filmed in changing room

Milan, June 7 - A woman soccer referee was filmed in the changing room in Lodi near Milan on Sunday, sources said Friday. An unnamed person tried to film her as she was changing and having a shower, the sources said. The alleged incident, which happened after an under-15 tournament, was described as "disgraceful" by Italy's sporting judge. The judge said he may apply sanctions against those responsible and the clubs after a probe. The case has also been referred to Italian soccer's ruling body, the Italian Soccer federation (FIGC).