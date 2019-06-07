Conte shd name EU policy min ASAP - Salvini

Bergamo, June 7 - Premier Giuseppe Conte should name an EU policy minister as soon as possible, Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Friday. Speaking on the local election runoff stump, League leader and Interior Minister Salvini a minister for EU policy "would be important, I don't care what stripe they are, but while the new Europe is being born, the new Commission, the new Parliament and the new ECB, having empty the EU policy post, because Professor (Paolo) Savona went to CONSOB, doesn't seem useful to me". "Therefore I will ask the premier to name one as soon as possible". Euroskeptic economist Savona, who became European Affairs minister after President Sergio Mattarella blocked his nomination as economy minister, was named head of the bourse regulator in March. The government is set for a tough budget negotiation with the EC after the latter said an infringement procedure for high debt was justified.