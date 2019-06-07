18-yr term for boy who killed girlfriend upheld

Lecce, June 7 - A Lecce children's appeals court on Friday upheld an 18-year 8 month term for a boy who killed his 16-year-old girlfriend when he was 17 in September 2017. Lucio Marzo, now 19, was convicted of murdering Noemi Durini on September 3 that year and hiding her body under a pile of rocks in the countryside near Castrignano del Capo. Her body was found 10 days later. The court rejected an appeal to have a new psychiatric test on Marzo. It also rejected applying generic attenuating clauses.