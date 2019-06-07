BoI cuts growth forecasts to 0.3% 2019, 0.7% 2020

Rome, June 7 - The Bank of Italy on Friday cut its Italian growth forecasts to 0.3% for 2019 and 0.7% for 2020. It also cut its 2021 forecast, to 0.9%. The new forecasts "take into account ISTAT's revising downward of growth in the first quarter of this year", the BoI said. The lower forecasts "reflect the greater weakness of foreign demand seen in the last few months and the protraction of conditions of elevated uncertainty in business polls".