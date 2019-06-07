1.2 mn poor kids in Italy says UNICEF

Woman ref filmed in changing room
Rome
07 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 7 - UNICEF said Friday there are 1.2 million poor children in Italy. "Italy must be the terrain on which we as UICEF must work harder than ever," said UNICEF Italia President Francesco Samengo. Addressing an assembly of volunteers in Rome, he said, furthermore, that 25.7% of Italian youths between the ages of 18 and 24 were NEETs.
