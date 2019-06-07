Venerdì 07 Giugno 2019 | 16:28

Milan
Woman ref filmed in changing room

Rome
Mattarella hails Navy for saving human lives

Bergamo
Conte shd name EU policy min ASAP - Salvini

Rome
BoI cuts growth forecasts to 0.3% 2019, 0.7% 2020

Lecce
18-yr term for boy who killed girlfriend upheld

Rome
1.2 mn poor kids in Italy says UNICEF

Milan
Confindustria agrees with Draghi's criticism of minibots

Vatican City
Pope sends envoy to accentuate spiritual side of Lourdes

Rome
Italy's morale low on social media - ISTAT

Rome
Prostitution never totally free - top court

Rome
Italy to host 'supercomputer of the future'

Il Biancorosso

Bari, in porta piace l'idea Gabrielgià numero uno del Perugia

BariIl progetto Muvt
Decaro premia Francesco Rutigliano: è lui il ciclista più virtuoso di Bari

HomeIl sogno tradito
Taranto, dopo 38 anni di lotta muore senza aver mai incassato quel 13 miliardario

BrindisiStalking
Perseguitavano e minacciavano le ex mogli: due arresti nel Brindisino

BatIl ricordo
Don Massimo Serio: La notte che precede gli esami di maturità

LecceLa guardia costiera
Castro, pesca di frodo al largo: sequestrato un quintale di tonno rosso

MateraI festeggiamenti
Matera, inaugurata la nuova caserma dei Vigili del Fuoco

PotenzaLotta alla droga
Lavello, nascondeva in auto 5 kg di hashish: arrestato 48enne

FoggiaL'operazione dei cc
Estorsione e usura, smantellata rete tra Termoli e Lucera: 6 misure cautelari

Fasano: la prof in carcere in Australia per droga oggi studia da avvocato

Castellana, auto travolge bicicletta: morto un turista irlandese

Blitz in tutta Italia contro mafia foggiana, decine di arresti dalla Puglia a Milano

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il tesoro di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni

In guerra per la droga: a San Severo clan pronti a uccidere i rivali

Rome

1.2 mn poor kids in Italy says UNICEF

Rome, June 7 - UNICEF said Friday there are 1.2 million poor children in Italy. "Italy must be the terrain on which we as UICEF must work harder than ever," said UNICEF Italia President Francesco Samengo. Addressing an assembly of volunteers in Rome, he said, furthermore, that 25.7% of Italian youths between the ages of 18 and 24 were NEETs.

