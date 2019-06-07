Venerdì 07 Giugno 2019 | 16:28

Milan
Woman ref filmed in changing room

Rome
Mattarella hails Navy for saving human lives

Bergamo
Conte shd name EU policy min ASAP - Salvini

Rome
BoI cuts growth forecasts to 0.3% 2019, 0.7% 2020

Lecce
18-yr term for boy who killed girlfriend upheld

Rome
1.2 mn poor kids in Italy says UNICEF

Milan
Confindustria agrees with Draghi's criticism of minibots

Vatican City
Pope sends envoy to accentuate spiritual side of Lourdes

Rome
Italy's morale low on social media - ISTAT

Rome
Prostitution never totally free - top court

Rome
Italy to host 'supercomputer of the future'

Il Biancorosso

Bari, in porta piace l'idea Gabrielgià numero uno del Perugia

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl progetto Muvt
Decaro premia Francesco Rutigliano: è lui il ciclista più virtuoso di Bari

HomeIl sogno tradito
Taranto, dopo 38 anni di lotta muore senza aver mai incassato quel 13 miliardario

BrindisiStalking
Perseguitavano e minacciavano le ex mogli: due arresti nel Brindisino

BatIl ricordo
Don Massimo Serio: La notte che precede gli esami di maturità

LecceLa guardia costiera
Castro, pesca di frodo al largo: sequestrato un quintale di tonno rosso

MateraI festeggiamenti
Matera, inaugurata la nuova caserma dei Vigili del Fuoco

PotenzaLotta alla droga
Lavello, nascondeva in auto 5 kg di hashish: arrestato 48enne

FoggiaL'operazione dei cc
Estorsione e usura, smantellata rete tra Termoli e Lucera: 6 misure cautelari

Vatican City, June 7 - Pope Francis has sent a special envoy to Lourdes to accentuate the spiritual over the business side of the famed Marian shrine. Msgr Antoine Hérouard, the auxiliary bishop of Lille, will be tasked with privileging the spiritual role of the shrine to Mary over "the management and financial sphere," said Vatican media director Andrea Tornielli. Hérouard has been given a special brief "for the care of the pilgrims". Vatican watchers said the move was like putting Lourdes under a special commissioner. The pope recently made a similar move on the shrine of Medjugorie in Bosnia. In 1858 Lourdes rose to prominence in France and abroad due to the Marian apparitions claimed to have been seen by the peasant girl Bernadette Soubirous, who was later canonized. Shortly thereafter the city with the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes became one of the world's most important sites of pilgrimage and religious tourism. Today Lourdes hosts around six million visitors every year from all corners of the world. This constant stream of pilgrims and tourists transformed quiet Lourdes into the second most important center of tourism in France, second only to Paris, and the third most important site of international Catholic pilgrimage after Rome and the Holy Land. As of 2011, of French cities only Paris had more hotel capacity.

