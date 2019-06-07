Italy's morale low on social media - ISTAT

Rome, June 7 - Italy's morale is low about economic issues according to an analysis of social media posts and tweets, statistics agency ISTAT said Friday. "The economy is still not allowing bursts of optimism," it said. It said morale plummeted after Italy entered a technical recession at the end of January. Then, between February and March, only weak signs of recovery were seen, ISTAT said. ISTAT's analysis came in its experimental 'Social Mood on Economy Index'. This measures Italian sentiment on the economy based on a compilation of tweets and posts.