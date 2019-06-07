Venerdì 07 Giugno 2019 | 14:30

Turin
Tetraplegic regains use of hands thanks to new surgery

Turin
Tobacconist shoots dead robber, Salvini voices solidarity

Pozzallo
Merchant ship heads to Italy after saving 50 migrants

Turin
Tobacconist shoots dead robber

Rome
Month-on-month retail sales flat in April

Rome
Govt must fight, not just get by - Di Maio

Rome
Renault-FCA: Di Maio blames French State intervention

Catania
2 arrested including mayor for bid rigging

Rome
Gucci to fund Tarpeian Rock restoration

Campobassso
They don't learn from mistakes - Di Maio on EC letter

Bologna
Boy, 16, gets 14 yrs 8 mts for killing boy, 16

Bari, in porta piace l'idea Gabrielgià numero uno del Perugia

già numero uno del Perugia

 

BariL'evento
Turi, ecco la ciliegia «Ferrovia»: star in rosso della Sagra

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, truffavano le assicurazioni con identità false: 22 indagati

MateraI festeggiamenti
Matera, inaugurata la nuova caserma dei Vigili del Fuoco

PotenzaLotta alla droga
Lavello, nascondeva in auto 5 kg di hashish: arrestato 48enne

FoggiaL'operazione dei cc
Estorsione e usura, smantellata rete tra Termoli e Lucera: 6 misure cautelari

HomeContrabbando
Bisceglie, sigarette di contrabbando nel doppiofondo del tir: 5 arresti

LecceIl caso
Lecce polemiche sullo stadio: «Il sindaco rifaccia il bando»

BrindisiIl furto
Brindisi, derubano postino di moto e lettere: refurtiva recuperata

Nerve-bypass procedure used in Italy for first time in Turin

Turin, June 7 - A 52-year-man man who was tetraplegic because of a road accident has recovered the use of his hands thanks to innovative surgery at Turin's CTO hospital, which is part of the Città della Salute (Health City) complex. The hospital said Friday that it performed the 'nerve bypass' operation for the first time in Italy, adding that it is practised by only a handful of centres around the world. The procedure entails the bypass of damage to the spinal chord by connecting healthy nerves to other nerves that were no longer being used. This makes it possible to reactive the nerves in areas of muscle that would otherwise be out of use.

