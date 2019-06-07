Tobacconist shoots dead robber, Salvini voices solidarity

Turin, June 7 - Investigators are looking into whether the case of a tobacconist who shot a man dead near Turin overnight falls within the remit of a new law boosting the right to legitimate self defence. The tobacconist is said to have gone outside with a gun when three robbers tried to enter his shop, in the town of Pavone Canavese. The shopkeeper, who lives above the store, opened fire and killed a member of the gang, sources said. Prosecutors have questioned the tobacconist but, so far, have not opened any other procedures against him. Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who was behind the new legitimate-self-defence law, expressed his support for the shopkeeper. "Total solidarity for the tobacconist, who I hope will be able to benefit from the new law that guarantees (the right) to legitimate defence to everyone," the League leader said.