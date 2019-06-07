Merchant ship heads to Italy after saving 50 migrants

Pozzallo, June 7 - An Italian merchant ship, the Asso 25, which saved 50 migrants in Maltese search-and-rescue waters on Thursday, is heading towards the Sicilian port of Pozzallo, sources said on Friday. Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who has spearheaded the government's tough stance of closing Italian ports to NGO-run migrant-rescue ships, has been informed about the situation and has not raised objections, the sources said. Photo: file image of a merchant ship.