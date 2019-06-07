Venerdì 07 Giugno 2019 | 12:31

Turin
Tobacconist shoots dead robber

Rome
Month-on-month retail sales flat in April

Rome
Govt must fight, not just get by - Di Maio

Rome
Renault-FCA: Di Maio blames French State intervention

Catania
2 arrested including mayor for bid rigging

Rome
Gucci to fund Tarpeian Rock restoration

Campobassso
They don't learn from mistakes - Di Maio on EC letter

Bologna
Boy, 16, gets 14 yrs 8 mts for killing boy, 16

Rome
3 killed as car hits lorry on A1

Rome
Gucci to fund Tarpeian Rock restoration

Rome
Govt must go on - Di Maio-Salvini

Bari, in porta piace l'idea Gabriel

Taranto
Ex Ilva, troppi danni alla salute nel Tarantino: «Intervenga Mattarella»

Potenza
Lavello, nascondeva in auto 5 kg di hashish: arrestato 48enne

Bari
Monopoli, imprenditore premia con 6mila euro i dipendenti che fanno figli

Foggia
Estorsione e usura, smantellata rete tra Termoli e Lucera: 6 misure cautelari

Bisceglie
Bisceglie, sigarette di contrabbando nel doppiofondo del tir: 5 arresti

Matera
Nova Siri, la giunta punta sul turismo

Lecce
Lecce polemiche sullo stadio: «Il sindaco rifaccia il bando»

Brindisi
Brindisi, derubano postino di moto e lettere: refurtiva recuperata

Blitz in tutta Italia contro mafia foggiana, decine di arresti dalla Puglia a Milano

Fasano: la prof in carcere in Australia per droga oggi studia da avvocato

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il tesoro di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni

Castellana, auto travolge bicicletta: morto un turista irlandese

Bari, soldi in cambio di voti: Procura apre inchiesta

Turin

Investigations assessing if case of legitimate self defence

Tobacconist shoots dead robber

Turin, June 7 - Investigators are looking into whether the case of a tobacconist who shot a man dead near Turin overnight falls within the remit of a new law boosting the right to legitimate self defence. The tobacconist is said to have gone outside with a gun when three robbers tried to enter his shop, in the town of Pavone Canavese. The shopkeeper, who lives above the store, opened fire and killed a member of the gang, sources said. Prosecutors have questioned the tobacconist but, so far, have not opened any other procedures against him.

