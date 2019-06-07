Tobacconist shoots dead robber

Turin, June 7 - Investigators are looking into whether the case of a tobacconist who shot a man dead near Turin overnight falls within the remit of a new law boosting the right to legitimate self defence. The tobacconist is said to have gone outside with a gun when three robbers tried to enter his shop, in the town of Pavone Canavese. The shopkeeper, who lives above the store, opened fire and killed a member of the gang, sources said. Prosecutors have questioned the tobacconist but, so far, have not opened any other procedures against him.