Govt must fight, not just get by - Di Maio

Rome, June 7 - Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said his 5-Star Movement (M5S) is willing to continue the coalition executive with the League as long as it gets on with delivering the pledges in the contract of government. Premier Giuseppe Conte's government looked in danger of collapsing due to intense tension between the League and the M5S in the run-up to last month's European elections and the immediate aftermath. But Di Maio and fellow Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini have patched things up, for the moment at least, with a recent call and face-to-face talks on Thursday. "We clearly said to each other that if we keep going, we keep going to achieve the objectives we have given ourselves, to fight, not just to get by," Di Maio, who is also labour and industry minister, told Radio 24. "It was necessary to meet to get everything going again with the many promises to keep, from the minimum wage to the lowering of taxes. We have to get to work as soon as possible".