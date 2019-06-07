Month-on-month retail sales flat in April

Tobacconist shoots dead robber
07 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 7 - Italian retail sales were flat in April with respect to March, ISTAT said on Friday. The national statistics agency said its retail-sales index was up 4.2% in value terms and 4.6% in volume terms in April with respect to the same month in 2018. It said that that was mainly down to a big rise in food sales linked to the Easter holidays.
